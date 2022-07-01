Analysts Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Price Target at $57.33

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

