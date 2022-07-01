Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $42.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares in the company, valued at $28,483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $9,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $539,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,762,075 shares of company stock worth $19,412,565. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.