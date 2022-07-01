Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $186.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.27.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,050 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.31. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

