Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $24.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $606.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.