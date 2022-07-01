iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 357.9% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IBTE stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period.

