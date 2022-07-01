Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

