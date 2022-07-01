Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Up 346.0% in June

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 346.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Opawica Explorations stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Opawica Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

