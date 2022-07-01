iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 361.6% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $45.54 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

