FY2023 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.21. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.
EGP stock opened at $154.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.76. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,432,000 after acquiring an additional 197,667 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
