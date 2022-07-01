Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

NYSE:KMX opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.