The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.98. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.