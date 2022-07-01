Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.28.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,226 shares of company stock worth $13,751,052. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

