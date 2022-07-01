VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. VNUE has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. The company provides a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. It offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

