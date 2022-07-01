ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

