Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,179.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,266.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,570.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

