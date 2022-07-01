Raymond James Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $44.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $9,040,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,452,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 249,836 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.