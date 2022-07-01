Raymond James Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Strong-Buy

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $485.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $475.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $385.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.82. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

