Raymond James Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Strong-Buy

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $485.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $475.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $385.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.82. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
