JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $46.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

