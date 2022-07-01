Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on META. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.34. The company has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,039,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,900,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.