Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $484.88 and its 200-day moving average is $520.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.88 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

