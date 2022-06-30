Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 19,662 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $172,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $393.88 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.38.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

