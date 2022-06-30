Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $256.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

