Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $368.50 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.49 and a 200-day moving average of $458.42.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

