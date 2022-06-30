Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,882 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 281,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 277,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WFC opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
