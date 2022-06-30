Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189,360 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.41 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

