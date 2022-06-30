Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

