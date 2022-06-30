Advisor Resource Council Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,518 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AT&T were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.