Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.88 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

