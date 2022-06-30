Graypoint LLC Has $635,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $151.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

