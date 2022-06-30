Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

