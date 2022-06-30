QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

