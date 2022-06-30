Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.07.

NYSE GS opened at $303.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

