3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

MMM opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37. 3M has a 52-week low of $128.19 and a 52-week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

