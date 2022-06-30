Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,890 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

