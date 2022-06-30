St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,900,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

META opened at $163.94 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.