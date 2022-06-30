Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,966 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

BATS USMV opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

