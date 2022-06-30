Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27.7% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $891.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

