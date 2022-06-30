ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

