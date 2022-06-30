JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 27.7% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $761.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $891.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

