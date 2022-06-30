BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

