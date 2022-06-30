Concord Wealth Partners Sells 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $710.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $891.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.