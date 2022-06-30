Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 542,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $4,434,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

