Horrell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NYSE WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

