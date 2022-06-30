Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 1,058 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

