Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 3,098 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.