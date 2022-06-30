Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,160 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 35,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 388,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

