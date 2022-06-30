Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys Shares of 65,867 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Intel makes up 2.6% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.