Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $12.17 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

