Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.