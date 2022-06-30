Advisor Resource Council Sells 31,965 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,965 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,997,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

